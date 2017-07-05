Trump Meets Putin This Week. Ruh ROH! (UPDATED TODAY, JULY 6th)

Your President is SO funny! He will meet with Putin in a couple of days and according to H.R. McMasters, trump’s National Security Director, trump does not have an agenda.

Well… Surprise Surprise!! There already IS an agenda for this meeting because Putin doesn’t go ANYWHERE without an agenda in hand, so the meeting has already been determined by Putin and his henchmen.

And, make no mistake about it as Putin has had his top psychology teams analyzing trump and his weaknesses since well before he was elected. I can guarantee you that Putin knows trump BETTER than any of us do and that includes his family.

Keep in mind that Putin once brought a Labrador Retriever to a one-on-one meeting with Chancellor Merkel because he knew she is afraid of dogs!

Trump’s team said today that he is preparing for this meeting by asking his security advisors what can trump give back to Putin to get in his good graces (i.e.: reduce the financial sanctions against Russia, return the two major spy-estates Obama confiscated 6 months ago, etc).

Putin, one of the smartest negotiators in the world, is gonna MOP the floors with trump and trump probably won’t know how bad it was until a couple of weeks after it’s all over! Poor trumpy!

He’s already finished and he doesn’t even have a CLUE!

How would you like to be a fly on THAT wall?!?

(What do YOU think of all of this?)

UPDATE: Thursday, JULY 6TH

So, tomorrow is the Putin/Trump meeting. I wonder if trump realizes that Putin is a card player who is willing to take ALL risks and will win at all costs! He will lie. He will cheat. He will rob, He will steal. Just like trump only much, much better.

Putin is the smartest, most skilled, richest (reportedly worth $200,000,000,000 (not a typo) most experienced world leader in power today. Putin has been through four US Presidents. He will make mincemeat out of the Donald, who doesn't stand a chance against putin.

PS: This morning trump told a foriegn press conference that he did "deep research" and discovered that there were NOT 17 US intelligence agencies as the FBI said, but only three or four. Well, if trump had gone to Google instead and searched for "List of American Intelligence Agencies" he would have found the following 17 independent agencies:

PPS: I hope that putin doesn't hurt trump too bad as he will become completely uncontrollable and probably start a war or something!