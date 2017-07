Andrea Mitchell of NBC News is reporting that EXXON CEO and Chief Operating Officer, Rex Tillerson is slated to be trump's Sec'y of State leaving Mitt Romney out in the cold.

Tillerson's second in command at State will be... are you ready... one of the chief war mongers America has EVER produced, the inimitable John Bolton, a top level neo-con who never met a war he didn't like!

Bolton will probably be spending his time there dismantling the State Dept.