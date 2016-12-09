Newsvine

BarryWolk

 

About 99% OF THE REPUBLICANS MAKE THE REST LOOK BAD Articles: 17 Seeds: 64 Comments: 3003 Since: Feb 2011

Secret CIA assessment says Russia was trying to help Trump win White House - The Washington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by BarryWolk View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Fri Dec 9, 2016 6:12 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

BREAKING NEWS!!

Here's the smoking gun to something that we all knew in our hearts... The CIA has unequivocally stated with certainty russia purposely interfered in our Presidential election WITH THE OBJECTIVE TO ELECT TRUMP!!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor