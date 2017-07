If Hillary gives her 232 electors permission to vote for Romney, for example, then 38 other repub electors can switch to him and get this CRAZY trump guy out before he even begins his quest to destroy America!

Hillary can get some concessions out of romney before she agrees. I believe romney will JUMP at this offer as he obviously HATES trump almost as much as the rest of us!!

What do you think of this idea?

Remember... this is an emergency!