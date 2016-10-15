GOP Mailer: We'll Tell Your Neighbors If You Vote Democrat

So, for the latest on re'Thug'lican 2016 election thinking, the republican party of New Mexico has mailed out a flyer that tells everyone that if Hillary wins, they are going to tell all of your neighbors that you voted democrat and you are responsible for her election.

This is called 'voter intimidation', which is, plain and simple, against federal law AND using the federal Post Office to carry your threats to the public will NOT help things!

If you didn't think that the repubs were dirty tricksters, especially during this election... think again!!