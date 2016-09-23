Why Would ANY Liberal Support Gary Johnson?

It's one thing for trump getting support from his minions across the country. Some things cannot be explained and there's very little we can do about that. But the question remains: 'How can any Liberal vote for Gary Johnson?

Statistically, approx half of Johnson supporters are Bernie Sanders people, but how to explain Progressives supporting a Libertarian who wants to eliminate Obamacare? He wants to raise Social Security to age 75 (and privatize it)!

Libertarians do not believe in ANY form of gun control and they also believe that store owners, for example, have the God Given Right to refuse service to anyone or any race they want to.

Not to mention that they support Citizens United!!

David Corn's 'Mother Jones' lays out the case against voting for Gary Johnson. Now, of course, Libertarians will vote for him, however, I believe that any Progressive who votes for Johnson is doing so through complete ignorance of his policies, so this article will attempt to edify you so that you can make an informed decision when you vote.

Johnson is SO far right of Hillary that I think you will be surprised.

This is a real eye-opener. Please forward this to any of your Progressive friends who are determined to vote for Johnson. He is taking votes directly out of Hillary's numbers, which will hurt us all.

Both he and trump MUST be stopped.

What do YOU think?!?