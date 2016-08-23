Hillary... What On Earth Possessed You and Bill To Save ALL Those Lives?!?

Hey gang, I have an idea! Even though the repubs don’t approve of such things,

let’s do some math regarding Hillary and her meetings w/Foundation donors.

Here are the facts as revealed by the Associated Press and used by the repubs to trash Hilary: Hillary had 85 meetings, or phone calls, scheduled with Clinton foundationdonors during her tenure as Sec’y of State. So, Hillary was Madame Secretary for Barack’s full first term, which lasted four years, which equals 48 months. Those are the facts I will work with here, OK?

If we divide 85 meetings/phone calls by 48 months we come up with Hillary meeting, or calling, 1.77 Clinton Foundation donors a month!

Not 177 donors, but less than two. Also, these were merely scheduled meetings, there is no info yet on whether 100% of these meetings/calls actually happened.

I have to add at this point that the Clinton Global Initiative has touched the lives of 400,000,000 of our earth’s poorest people with lifesavingHIV/AIDS medicine, mosquito nets (malaria), fresh water wells and pumps, growing coffee and fisheries to create jobs and food, Haiti earthquake relief and much, much more. They say that the Clintons have saved 50,000,000 lives with these efforts.

Also, please keep in mind that Obama put President Clinton and George Bush 100% in charge of America's Haiti relief.

If you were Bill Clinton would you recruit some of your billionaire donor philanthropists into this relief effort? Would it make sense that many of these mega-donors involved w/Haiti relief would need to share a phone call with the American Sec’y of State at some point?

Remember, if 100% of these meetings/calls actually happened that still comes out to less than two a month!

I think that this, like ALL the BS the right has been throwing at Hillary for the last 40 years, will pass.

Stay Tuned...