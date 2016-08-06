To The Dept of Justice: Are We Potentially Electing A Criminal In Trump?!?

Federal Judge Gonzalo Curiel, that’s right, the Judge who trump says should be disqualified from overseeing his fraud trial because he is a natural born American who has relatives in Mexico, ruled this week that trump MUST stand trial after the elections in November for fraud and RICO charges stemming from the trump university fraud case.

(BTW: RICO stands for the Rackets Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act)

Go Here:

https://www.rt.com/usa/354524-judge-trump-university-case/

So, have you heard the news about this trial going forward? Neither had I until today because the Press is so focused on trump’s political antics that they have no ‘ink’ left for stories like this. And anyway, the Press wants trump to continue wreaking havoc at large so they can continue to make tons and tons of cash off of him on a daily basis.

Trump has also been shown to have ties to the ‘Mob’ and it’s underworld, some of which has been substantiated in court.

Go Here:

http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/05/donald-trump-2016-mob-organized-crime-213910

Not to mention trump has been recently accused of rape and craven sex acts with a 13 year old girl.

Go Here: http://www.browardpalmbeach.com/news/donald-trump-accused-of-rape-and-depraved-sex-acts-in-civil-lawsuit-7750717

Here’s my point: Is America being given the choice of electing a potential criminal and why is the Dept of Justice not taking an emergency look at all of this?

And where are donald’s tax returns and do they hold info that a potential voter would want to look at? I.E.: Is trump facing personal bankruptcy right now?

Does trump owe Putin and his Russian oligarchs millions and millions of dollars?

Are there any criminal tax charges about to be released against trump by the US Gov’t?

Something’s not right here. And if we EVER needed our gov’t to protect us, now would be the time, BEFORE we cast our votes for the highest office in the land.

Tell me what YOU think?