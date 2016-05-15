Trump's Former Butler Who Demands Obama and Hillary's Murder to Speak in Boca in June

Trump's former butler, who has called for the 'Lynching' of President Obama AND Hillary has been invited to speak at the Gold Coast Tiger Club by Barry Epstein for June 8th, in Boca Raton, Florida.

Now that we know where and when, let's organize an email campaign AND an in-person protest for this horrible human being and the club that invited him to spread his poison.

Please forward the following info to everyone you can on social media! Here is their email, phone and address taken directly from their website:

Barry Epstein

GOLD COAST TIGER BAY CLUB

21798 Cypress DriveBoca Raton, Florida 33433

Telephone: 561.702.0000

E-mail:

barry@barryepstein.com, gctigerbay@dbals.com

Let them know that we won't sit back and allow them to call for the death of our President!

Here's an exact quote attributed to Trump's long-time employee by Mother Jones:

"This prick (Obama) needs to be hung for treason!!!"